Chris Simms expresses his “hope” that the Giants hire one head coach.

The New York Giants can now shift gears and focus on their search for a new head coach now that Joe Schoen has been appointed as general manager.

The Giants are expected to interview former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for the vacant head coaching position, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

For the Giants, all three options are intriguing, but NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms believes one of them makes the most sense.

Simms publicly stated on Friday afternoon that he believes Daboll should be the Giants’ next head coach.

Simms tweeted, “I love the Giants’ hiring of Joe Schoen.”

“And I’m hoping it means Brian Daboll is on his way.”

Chris Simms “Hopes” The Giants Hire 1 Head Coach

Chris Simms “Hopes” The Giants Hire 1 Head Coach