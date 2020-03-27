Chris Smalling ‘willing to take a pay cut to join Roma as Manchester United demand £32m for him’ 

Chris Smalling would be willing to take a pay cut to make his stay at Roma permanent, despite interest from Arsenal.

The English centre-back has become a crucial part of the backline since joining the Serie A side on loan last summer.

His stint at the Stadio Olimpico is set to come to an end in June, though Sky Sports Italia have reported that Smalling is keen to extend his stay at the club.

They have reported that the 30-year-old has enjoyed his time in Rome so much that he is willing to drop his wages to help the club put together a deal.

Manchester United would want around £32million if they were to be tempted to sell the player.

Meanwhile Arsenal, who are in desperate need of a new centre-back, are also keeping their eyes on the situation and might move for Smalling.

The centre-back joined the Red Devils nearly 10 years ago in the summer of 2010.

He made 323 appearances for the club, but fell down the pecking order at Old Trafford, which led to his loan move last summer.

However he has adapted well to life in Italy and has impressed Roma during his loan, making 28 appearances and scoring two goals.

His performances haven’t gone unnoticed with England manager Gareth Southgate, who has been keeping an eye on his performances as he considers him for a national team recall.