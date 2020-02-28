CHRIS SUTTON: Bayern Munich’s selfless hotshot striker Robert Lewandowski schooled Chelsea

We talk about what a great goalscorer Robert Lewandowski is and he wound up getting on the score sheet here but, first, he turned into Bayern Munich’s master provider.

The opening goal of this two-legged last-16 tie was positively devastating for Chelsea. They were undone by link-up play of the highest order.

When Lewandowski was through on goal, with only Willy Caballero between him and his target, how many strikers would have taken the shot?

But the 31-year-old selflessly and beautifully reversed the ball into Serge Gnabry, leaving him with an easy finish.

Lewandowski had that vision to know his team-mate was there waiting, and you have to say Bayern deserved that lead. Then we saw the same combination again.

A ball from Lewandowski into Gnabry and bang, 2-0.

Chelsea were schooled in their own backyard, then Lewandowski got a goal of his own after outstanding work by Alphonso Davies. The best team won here – and it’s hard to see a way back for Chelsea.