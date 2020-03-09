CHRIS SUTTON: Sloppy Manchester City must invest again

We witnessed a goalkeeping and defensive disasterclass from Manchester City and a defeat which summed up the sloppiness of their season.

The first goal of this game was so important, especially given the way Manchester United can defend deep and counter.

If City had conceded a worldie of a strike then you’d say, fair enough. But this opener was soft. You’d expect a top goalkeeper to stop Anthony Martial’s shot but Ederson let it slip under him.

The second goal came courtesy of another bad error by the Brazilian. He threw the ball straight into the path of Scott McTominay, who completed the scoreline with a lovely finish.

But both of those goals were avoidable and they showed why this City side are so far adrift of Liverpool in the Premier League.

They just don’t have the same base at the back, while Ederson was so careless.

Despite their extensive spending, City’s defence requires significant surgery. That is now seven defeats in 28 games in what has been an abysmal title defence, and it is little wonder Pep Guardiola looked so annoyed in his post-match interviews.

His forwards were disappointing on this occasion, too. City dominated the ball against United but did distinctly little with it. This was a deserved defeat for the reigning champions.