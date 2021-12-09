Chris Thompson, a veteran runner, has won the Vikki Orvice Inspiration Award for his historic appearance at the Tokyo Olympics at the age of 39.

Chris Thompson, a 39-year-old runner, has won the Vikki Orvice Inspiration Award for his historic appearance at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Cumbrian won Britain’s Olympic marathon trials at Kew Gardens a few weeks before his 40th birthday, setting a personal best.

It came just four days after the birth of his first child and 23 years after earning his first GB vest – he was the only Brit to finish the race in Sapporo.

Vikki, the former SunSport athletics correspondent who died from cancer in February 2019 at the age of 56, was honored with the award, which is part of the British Athletics Writers Association awards in 2021.

“I’m truly humbled,” Thompson said.

For me and my family, this year has been particularly memorable in many ways.

“I’ve been in this sport for 24 years and have seen it all.

I thought I’d seen everything there was to see.

“I thought I’d seen it all after qualifying for the Olympics at the age of 40 and becoming a father in the same week.”

“It’s completely blown me away.”

It means a great deal to me that people are expressing their gratitude in this way.”

At the 59th annual BAWA Awards, which were held ‘virtually,’ Team GB Olympic medalists Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr were named British Female and Male Athletes of the Year.

Hodgkinson, 19, won the main title after a brilliant 800m silver in Tokyo, where she set a new national record of 1min 55.88sec, seven years before she was born.

Kerr, 24, from the United States, shattered his personal best by more than two seconds to win Olympic 1500m bronze and move into second place on the national all-time list with a time of 3min 29.05sec.

The Para Athletes of the Year awards went to sprinter Thomas Young and wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft.

Mark Butler, a statistician who has worked tirelessly in athletics for over 35 years, received the prestigious Ron Pickering Memorial Award for Services to Athletics.