Chris Weinke is rumored to have accepted a new position as a college football coach.

Chris Weinke is rumored to have landed a new job as a college football coach.

Chris Weinke, the 2000 Heisman Trophy winner, has reportedly accepted a new college football coaching position in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Since his playing days, Weinke has worked as a coach in a variety of capacities.

He first joined the Rams in 2015 as a quarterbacks coach.

Weinke was in charge for a long time before being replaced.

Since then, the former Florida State standout has remained in college.

Weinke has worked for Alabama as an offensive analyst as well as the Tennessee Volunteers as a running backs and quarterbacks coach.

In 2022, he’ll take over as the head coach of a new program.

Weinke has reportedly accepted the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets’ quarterbacks coach position.

The Heisman Trophy winner from 2000 has returned to the ACC.

Chris Weinke Reportedly Landing New College Football Job

Chris Weinke Reportedly Landing New College Football Job