Chris Wilder says Premier League will ‘do the right thing’ on wage cuts during coronavirus pandemic 

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has backed players and managers to ‘do the right thing’ by taking a pay cut.

Premier League clubs have proposed wage cuts of around 30 per cent to ease the financial burden caused by the coronavirus pandemic, while the league has announced a contribution of £20million to the NHS and £125million to the lower leagues.

Meetings are taking place between the Premier League, Professional Footballers’ Association and League Managers’ Association in the hope of coming to an agreement.

‘A lot of footballers, past and present, have got a huge conscience about what we do and doing the right thing,’ Wilder told the BBC’s Football Focus programme.

‘I am sure we will do the right thing through the PFA for the players, the LMA who look after the managers, the Premier League, EFL and FA, they will always do the right thing.’

Tottenham, Newcastle and Norwich are clubs that decided to furlough staff before the players’ proposal was announced, while Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe Brighton counterpart Graham Potter both took voluntary wage cuts.

Wilder says that any decisions made should be done from a united front.

He added: ‘It is important we get it right and don’t go individual. It is a little bit disappointing now when you see clubs making individual statements and going their own way.

‘It is important that we pull together as an industry, right from the top at the Premier League down to the reaches.’