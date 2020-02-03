Chris Wilder won’t let his Sheffield United heroes relax following win over Crystal Palace

Sheffield United’s hardest task until the end of the season will be to not look down.

Not even three years since they left League One behind, the Blades now sit sixth in the Premier League table after this smash-and-grab win at Selhurst Park — sealed by a Vicente Guaita howler on the hour — which vaulted them above Manchester United and Wolves.

No Sheffield United side has climbed this high, this late in the season, for 45 years.

This team’s initial success was treated as an outlier, one that would be rectified in time when opponents had put the novelty of their overlapping centre backs to bed.

But with two-thirds of the season complete, there Chris Wilder’s side are, still bloodying noses but perhaps no longer as overachievers. Sixth is the least they deserve this season.

Evidently, the club hierarchy agree, backing Wilder in the transfer market with the £22million signing of 6ft 5in Norwegian Sander Berge last week. Berge, who was thrown straight into the starting line-up on Saturday, is the fifth player for whom Sheffield United have broken their transfer record in the last eight months.

For Wilder, Berge’s arrival is about lighting a fire under the rest of the squad to keep them in the hunt for a first shot at European football in the club’s 131-year history.

‘It gave everybody a lift,’ Wilder said. ‘When you bring in people in January, it raises the bar for the other players. It certainly has done this week and it will do going into the second part of the season.

‘We’ve got genuine competition all over the park and players have got to rise to that challenge.

‘That’s why I was thrilled with John Lundstram and his attitude to it (being dropped for Berge). He came on today and showed, ‘You’re going to have a problem here’. I expect that from everybody.’

Berge added to loan arrivals Richairo Zivkovic and Panagiotis Retsos, £1m left back Jack Robinson from Middlesbrough and free agent Jack Rodwell in January, in time for a run of fixtures that should test Wilder’s demands for focus from his players. Bournemouth, Brighton and Norwich all come to the Steel City before a trip to Newcastle.

If Sheffield United are serious about a European tilt, they must take all 12 points.

‘We’re in a great place as a football club,’ Wilder added. ‘With the quality we’ve signed, the results we’re getting and the performances we’re getting — even when we’re not at our best.

‘But the key is to not pat yourself on the back. A lot of good things are happening at the football club but we’ve got to keep going on to the next challenge.’