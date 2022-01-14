After moving to Newcastle, Chris Wood becomes the most expensive 30-year-old in Premier League history.

After joining Newcastle, Chris Wood becomes the most expensive 30-year-old in Premier League history.

Chris Wood, the most expensive 30-year-old in Premier League history, has signed a record-breaking deal with Newcastle United.

At the age of 30, CHRIS WOOD is the most expensive player ever in the Premier League.

The former Burnley striker is the most recent addition to Newcastle’s revolution, which is now being led by the world’s richest owners.

Wood joined Eddie Howe’s team in their fight to avoid relegation for a fee of £25 million.

According to Omar Chaudhuri, the 30-year-old New Zealander outbid former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos for the highest fee ever paid for a 30-year-old in English history.

Sokratis cost the Gunners £18 million in the 2018-19 season, while Wood was £7 million more.

On the other hand, Wood is not the most expensive 30-year-old in football history.

Miralem Pjanic’s £55 million transfer from Juventus to Barcelona in 2020 was doomed from the start.

Arsenal, Chelsea, and the two Manchester clubs are the most expensive transfers in terms of age.

GET £2,000 IN FREE BETS AND NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

The Gunners showed their willingness to spend big on youth by signing Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the most expensive 16 and 17-year-olds, respectively.

Man United has records for Anthony Martial (age 19), Jadon Sancho (age 21), Paul Pogba (age 23), Romelu Lukaku (age 24), Harry Maguire (age 26), and Edwin van der Sar (age 34).

Chelsea’s players include Christian Pulisic (20), Romelu Lukaku (28) – who returned to Stamford Bridge for £97.5 million this summer -, Andriy Shevchenko (29) and Olivier GIroud (31).

Jack Grealish (25) of Man City, as well as Riyad Mahrez (27) and Claudio Bravo (33), set an age record following their £100 million summer transfer.

Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele (22) and Fernando Llorente (32) are both Tottenham players, while Wolves’ acquisition of Fabio Silva set a Premier League record fee for an 18-year-old player.

Visit our Transfer News Live blog for the latest rumors, gossip, and completed deals.