‘Christensen has been approached by Premier League clubs about a free transfer, but he will not join a rival out of respect,’ according to Chelsea.

Other Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN, but he will turn them down out of respect for Chelsea.

Despite the Blues’ best efforts, the 25-year-old defender’s contract expires in June, and he appears increasingly likely to leave.

With Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta’s contracts expiring, the Blues are facing a defensive exodus.

Last season, Christensen was a key player in Real Madrid’s Champions League final victory over Manchester City.

With 21 appearances and a goal in the FA Cup win over Chesterfield, he has continued to play a key role for Thomas Tuchel’s side this season.

Chelsea would like Christensen to stay, but he has previously stated that he has “no idea” if he will be in London next season.

The Danish international is being pursued by a number of clubs, but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on his future via Twitter.

Several Premier League clubs have approached Christensen about a summer move, according to him.

However, the centre-back respects Chelsea and will not consider a bid from any English club, despite Bayern Munich and Barcelona leading the race to sign him.

Bayern Munich are said to be interested in Christensen and see him as a possible replacement for Niklas Sule, their towering centre-back.

Barcelona is struggling to comply with La Liga’s financial fair play rules and will be enticed by the prospect of obtaining a quality young centre-back for nothing.

Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with a move.

