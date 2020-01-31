Christian Eriksen hangs with Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young during first Inter training session

Christian Eriksen appears to have settled in quickly at Inter Milan as he reunited with some familiar faces on Tuesday afternoon.

The Dane hooked up with his new team-mates for the first time since sealing his £17.5million switch from Tottenham and was seen hanging around with former rivals Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young for much of his first session.

Eriksen, who put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal believed to be worth £6.5m per season plus bonuses, looked delighted to be a part of Inter’s setup having finally sealed his move away from Tottenham.

The 27-year-old particularly seemed joint at the hip with Lukaku and was seen having a one-on-one discussion with the striker and joking and laughing with him.

Young, who also moved to Inter from the Premier League this month, leaving United after nine years at the club, was also close to Eriksen during most of the session.

Eriksen knows both Lukaku and Young well, having come up against the pair on numerous occasions during his seven-year spell in England, and will now line-up with them as his team-mates.

It appears as though Lukaku and Young, given their affinity with Eriksen, have been tasked with helping the midfielder settle into his new surroundings.

Eriksen’s signing sees him become the third player to join Serie A title challengers Inter from the Premier League this month with Young and Victor Moses – with the latter joining on a season-long deal from Chelsea.

He will also be familiar with Alexis Sanchez, who has been at the club since the summer.

Inter face Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia quarter-final on Wednesday, but that is expected to come too soon for Eriksen.

The Denmark international, however, could make his debut at the weekend when Antonio Conte’s men travel to Udinese.

Inter recently lost ground in the Serie A title race on Sunday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Cagliari.

But after Juventus’ surprise defeat away to Napoli, Conte and his players sit just three points off their rivals and will hope the arrival of Eriksen can give them the edge as the battle for the Scudetto intensifies.