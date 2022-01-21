Christian Eriksen is displaying the tenacity of Raul Jimenez, Petr Cech, and Tiger Woods as he prepares to make a miraculous comeback with Brentford.

Christian Eriksen is displaying the tenacity of Raul Jimenez, Petr Cech, and Tiger Woods as he prepares to make a comeback with Brentford.

THE PLAYMAKER RECEIVED A PACEKEEPER, AND MOST OF US THOUGHT HE WAS DONE WITH FOOTBALL.

However, we jumped to this conclusion far too quickly.

The 29-year-old plans to restart his career, possibly with Premier League newcomers Brentford.

Many clubs are waiting in the wings to recruit the Danish player from his private training regime, so whether he eventually signs for manager Thomas Frank’s team is still a question.

Those sessions appear to have persuaded him, as well as his medics, that he is fit enough for the game’s most difficult league.

Should he then return to international football, with aspirations to play in this year’s World Cup, he will set a fantastic example for others who have suffered cardiac arrest.

Between 2014 and 2018, 614 players died, most of them from heart attacks, so Eriksen’s name was almost certain to be added to that tragic list when he collapsed during Denmark’s Euro 2020 qualifying match against Finland in Copenhagen.

Eriksen owes his life to his teammates and the medics who massaged his heart while he was on the field.

The disease that recently claimed the lives of internationals Marc-Vivien Foe of West Ham United and Manchester City, Antonio Puerta of Sevilla, Phil O’Donnell of Motherwell, and Cheick Tiote of Newcastle United is more than enough to justify the FA’s strict health testing requirements for our top leagues.

Even so, there was never any suggestion that Sergio Aguero had a heart condition while at Manchester City, and he only recently retired from playing for Barcelona.

Eriksen is exceptional — and courageous — for returning to the game despite a ruling in Italy, where he was playing for Inter Milan after his Spurs transfer.

Inter offered him a free transfer, which was bound to pique interest in countries with less stringent health regulations.

His resurrected career will be followed around the world.

Fans will no doubt be watching every pass from his glittering array with bated breath — but his stamina will be the true test.

Long periods of time away from the mental and physical demands that top footballers face, no matter how rigorous their training, is extremely difficult.

Raul Jimenez, the star of the Chicago Wolves, has made a slow and steady recovery from a horrific skull fracture.

Jimenez, like Chelsea’s fearless former goalkeeper Petr Cech, who also fractured his skull, must play with a head guard.

Imagine the flashbacks they must have experienced as a result of each headed challenge…

