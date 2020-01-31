Christian Eriksen passes Inter Milan medical ahead of £17.5m move

Christian Eriksen is set to be confirmed as an Inter Milan player on Tuesday.

Eriksen passed a medical on Monday night after arriving in Milan earlier that day ahead of his £17.5m move from Tottenham.

The two clubs agreed a deal over the weekend and Eriksen is set to sign a four-and-a-half year deal worth an initial £130,000-per-week before tax.

Spurs dug their heels in over the Danish midfielder’s fee knowing this will be the last window in which they could recoup any money for Eriksen.

He joined Spurs in 2013 for £11m as part of the huge spree they went on following Gareth Bale’s then world record move to Real Madrid and his contract was due to expire this summer

Spurs remain in talks with PSV Eindhoven over a move to bring in Dutch forward Steven Bergwijn.

Spurs were previously keen on Bergwijn last summer but the two sides had a difference of opinion over his valuation. PSV wanted £30m while Spurs valued the 22-year-old, who can play right across the frontline, at around £15m.

Negotiations to reach a compromise this month are back underway though Bergwijn has already been given permission to travel to London ahead of an agreement being reached.

Spurs also still hope to sign a striker following the loss to long-term injury of England captain Harry Kane.

Their attempts to land AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek have been held up by the Italians wanting an obligation to buy the 24 year-old in any deal while Spurs only want an option.

Further complicating matters is the fact that cash-strapped Milan have offered Piatek to Chelsea in a bid to raise funds, with Atletico Madrid the likely destination of Frank Lampard’s preferred striker target Edinson Cavani.

Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose is among the fallback options for Spurs though they are understood to have declined the chance to sign Luka Jovic, who has struggled since his £54m summer move to Real Madrid.