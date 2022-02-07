Christian Eriksen says, “I don’t feel any different; my goal is to play in the World Cup.”

Christian Eriksen says, “I don’t feel any differently – my goal is to play in the World Cup.”

Christian Eriksen “died for five minutes” in front of millions of Euro 2020 viewers after being shrouded from view by his weeping teammates.

He is training with his new team less than eight months after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch while playing for Denmark.

And his devoted girlfriend Sabrina Kvist Jensen is rooting for his comeback at Brentford in West London, which he hopes will be the first step toward realizing his dream of playing in the World Cup this summer.

“If Sabrina had said, ‘I don’t want you to play any more,’ this would be a very different situation,” Eriksen, 29, who spent six and a half years with Tottenham, said.

“Of course, we have a trauma from June 12, but we’ve gotten our bearings enough that Sabrina is fine with me going to the gym and practice field for a few hours.”

“She knows I always return when I go.”

Eriksen told the mother of his one-year-old daughter and three-year-old son Alfred that he would “never” return to football after the terrifying collapse.

When he collapsed at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, the distraught hairdresser leapt over the barriers to be by his side.

According to Denmark’s legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, whose son Kasper was their goalkeeper that day, Sabrina, now 27, mistook her partner for dead at first.

“You could see from Kasper running over to her to say Christian is breathing, she actually thought he had passed away,” Peter, an ex-Manchester United player, said.

The Bees’ new signing will wear an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), a pacemaker-like device that can restart his heart. He is the only known Premier League player with the device.

“Worst case, if it happens again, this thing will help me right away,” he explained.

“It gives me a lot of comfort.”

But he isn’t content with simply returning to the Premier League in the United Kingdom.

“My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar,” Eriksen stated.

This has always been my mindset.

“I’m confident I’ll be able to return because I don’t feel any different.”

I’m back in top physical shape.”

Another person who will be pleased with Eriksen’s progress is Harry Kane, Eriksen’s former Spurs teammate.

After the Dane’s shocking collapse at the postponed Euros, England’s captain was “numb with shock.”

As Eriksen lay in hospital, the Three Lions striker led well-wishes to him.

Katie, his 29-year-old wife, called Sabrina to express her support.

The two couples would go out together as a group…

