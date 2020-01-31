Christian Eriksen sends farewell message to Tottenham fans after joining Inter Milan for £17m 

Christian Eriksen has given one final message to Tottenham fans after signing for Inter Milan, saying it was a ‘pleasure’ to play for the club after nearly seven years in north London.

The Dane joined the Italian giants in a £17million deal on Tuesday after refusing to sign a new contract with Spurs, but some supporters had taken a swing at the 27-year-old for initially failing to pay tribute to the club on social media.

But now Eriksen has done just that after writing a message to the Spurs faithful, telling them he had some ‘unbelievable memories’ that saw him reach two cup finals, including the Champions League final against Liverpool last summer.

Dear Tottenham fans @spursofficial I dont know where to start! I didnt have time to say goodbye to everyone, even though i felt like i played a lot of games where everyone said and thought i would be gone the next day. I have so many unbelivable memories over the last 6,5 years i was at Spurs. I enjoyed being at the training ground every day and playing games in the stadium so much, but sometimes you just want to try something new! So, Spurs fans it has been a pleasure to play at your club and hopefully we meet again in the future! All the best Christian

Spurs have been quick to reassure supporters despite the departure of influential Eriksen, who scored 69 goals and laid on 89 assists for the club, after announcing the permanent signing of Argentine Giovani Lo Celso.

The midfielder had been on loan from Real Betis with an option to buy, and Spurs have exercised that clause after some impressive recent displays.

The club also announced the arrival of Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn on Wednesday as they look to begin a new era without the Danish playmaker.

Tottenham’s long-drawn out saga with Eriksen began last summer, when the midfielder gave an interview saying he would like to ‘try something new’, and went on to be heavily linked with Real Madrid for the rest of the summer.

Despite reportedly having his heart set on a move to Los Blancos, a move failed to materialise, and he remained with Spurs for the start of the 2019-20 campaign – although he failed to reproduce his previous form with his head clearly elsewhere.

Inter Milan opted to pounce on the situation and made an initial bid of £10, before making a compromise with Spurs and agreeing a fee of around £17m, with the two clubs set to arrange a friendly this summer.