Christian Eriksen to have Inter Milan medical on Monday after they agree £17.5m deal

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is set have a medical on Monday ahead of completing his move to Inter Milan.

After protracted negotiations, the Serie A side have agreed to pay £17.5million for Eriksen.

In addition, Inter will pay an extra five per cent in order to cover Ajax’s sell-on clause.

There have been discussions over a friendly between Tottenham and Inter where the Premier League club would receive all the gate receipts, but such plans have yet to be confirmed.

Eriksen wasn’t part of the Tottenham side that drew 1-1 with Southampton in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Inter have already signed two players with Premier League connections during this transfer window, with Ashley Young signing from Manchester United and Victor Moses arriving on loan from Chelsea.

Eriksen has been heavily linked with Inter throughout this transfer window, with the 27-year-old seeking a fresh challenge away from north London.

Since joining Tottenham in 2013, Eriksen has gone on to make 305 appearances, scoring 69 goals and providing 89 assists.

His outing as a substitute against Norwich earlier this week is set to go down as his last appearance for Tottenham.