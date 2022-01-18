Christian Eriksen’s return to the Premier League after a heart scare at Euro 2020 is a fantasy worth believing in.

The transition from the San Siro to the shadows of the Chiswick Flyover is rarely seen in great fairytales.

However, if Brentford and Christian Eriksen reach an agreement, it will be the most intriguing and inspiring transfer window story yet.

Great comebacks are frequently mentioned as the essence of great sports.

However, we rarely hear about a man ‘dying’ on a football pitch for five minutes before returning to play in the Premier League seven months later.

Nobody who watched Denmark’s Euro 2016 match against Finland will forget the tense hour that followed the Danish playmaker’s collapse due to cardiac arrest, as we waited to see if an elite 29-year-old athlete was still breathing.

Those of us who were present at White Hart Lane in 2012 when Fabrice Muamba of Bolton suffered a similar collapse had chills flashing through our heads.

The 35,000-strong crowd suddenly and impossibly fell silent.

We wrote pieces on the horrific drama in the press seats that night, not knowing whether Muamba would be alive or dead when our newspapers hit the stands the next Sunday morning.

It was a foregone conclusion that Muamba would never return to football.

It was enough that he was alive and well.

Eriksen’s playing career was largely unwritten but accepted after his collapse.

Eriksen was fitted with an implantable defibrillator, which made him ineligible to play professional sport under Italian law, forcing him to leave Inter Milan, where he won the Scudetto last season under Antonio Conte.

In England, however, there is no such legal barrier, and Eriksen believes he can play at the highest level, backed up by medical advice, with his stated goal of representing Denmark at the Qatar World Cup in November.

Even though that seems like a long shot, Brentford’s offer of a six-month contract is serious.

Thomas Frank, the Bees’ Danish manager, already has eight Danes on his playing staff, so Eriksen would have a home away from home at the Brentford Community Stadium, which is located beneath the M4’s elevated section.

This season, the Premier League newcomers have already provided a slew of feel-good stories, including their opening-night win over Arsenal, a thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool, and the way they dominated Chelsea in a narrow defeat by the European champions.

None of that, however, would compare to seeing Eriksen emerge from the substitutes’ bench to make his first-team return in a top-flight match.

