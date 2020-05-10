Christian Gross announces resignation

Christian Gross no longer wants to work as a trainer. In the “Sports Panorama” of Swiss television SRF, the 65-year-old from Zurich announced his retirement as a coach on the pitch. However, he left a back door open. “Never say never,” he said. Above all, however, he wanted to concentrate on working with the company of the former Swiss international Philipp Degen, who advises players and once worked with FC Basel.

He celebrated his greatest successes with the Grasshoppers (2 championship titles, 1 cup victory) and above all with FC Basel (4 championship titles and 4 cup victories each). With both he caused a sensation in the Champions League. Gross, who came to an international match as an active player, had started his coaching career as a player coach at FC Wil. He was also the first Swiss coach in the English Premier League at Tottenham Hotspur, but was later released at VfB Stuttgart and the Young Boys after less than a year.

He has had some success in Saudi Arabia and Egypt for the past six years. In February, however, it was adopted after a change of ownership and management at the Saudi club Al-Ahli. If so, he could imagine a return to the coaching bench in similar geographical areas. He declined an offer as a Kuwaiti national coach, the Gross resident in the Engadine said on television, but the same job in the United Arab Emirates could appeal to him.