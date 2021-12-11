Christian Horner confirms a ‘new problem,’ forcing Red Bull to change Verstappen’s rear wing minutes before qualifying.

As Christian Horner confirms a ‘new problem,’ Red Bull was forced to change Verstappen’s rear wing minutes before qualifying.

Prior to qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, RED BULL made a last-minute change to Max Verstappen’s car.

The decision to change was made late, with Red Bull chief Christian Horner revealing that the rear wing had developed a new problem.

Red Bull mechanics were seen frantically preparing the car, but it was still being worked on ten minutes before the race.

Fortunately for Verstappen, his car was ready on time, and he was able to compete with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas for the fastest lap in Q1.

“The rear wing was a new problem,” Horner said to Sky Sports.

The automobiles have reached the end of their useful lives.

Some of the components are two years old.

“It would’ve been fine to continue running, but we changed the parts as a precaution and checked Checo’s car as well.”

Horner appeared to be the most relaxed man in the paddock when speaking to the press, despite the late drama.

Horner was questioned about the pressure of trying to win a world championship by Hamilton’s former teammate Nico Rosberg.

“This journey has been so exciting for us this year; coming into the season, we never expected to be in a position to challenge for this world championship – both championships – at this final race,” Horner said.

“There’s a sense of anticipation and excitement.”

This year, the team has been fantastic.

“It’s great to be a part of this, and it’s great to be putting so much pressure on Mercedes.”