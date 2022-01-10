Christian Horner shares an incredible fresh-faced 2005 throwback photo with Lewis Hamilton as a warning to Red Bull.

Christian Horner shares an incredible fresh-faced 2005 throwback photo with Lewis Hamilton, who has issued a warning to Red Bull.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner warned Lewis Hamilton that the ‘best is yet to come.’

This weekend, the team principal took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from when he first joined Red Bull in 2005.

Horner, now 48, was clean-shaven and dressed in a brown suit jacket and a blue check shirt for his first day on the job.

“17 years ago today, as a fresh-faced 31-year-old, I joined Red Bull Racing,” he wrote alongside the stunning photograph.

“It seems like only yesterday – what an incredible journey we’ve had so far with such an incredible group of people, and the best is yet to come.”

“(hashtag)redbullracing” wishes you a happy new year.

Nearly 250,000 people have liked the post.

Horner has led his team to five drivers’ and four constructors’ world championships since joining Red Bull as the sport’s youngest team principal in 2005.

Between 2010 and 2013, Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull won four times in a row, before Hamilton and Nico Rosberg led Mercedes to victory.

Max Verstappen pipped Hamilton to the title in dramatic and controversial fashion in Abu Dhabi in 2021, bringing Red Bull back to the top of the drivers’ podium.

Despite the fact that the Dutchman won the individual prize, Mercedes won the team prize by just 28 points.

Horner and Red Bull will be desperate to keep Verstappen’s driver’s title in 2022, and hope Sergio Perez can help them keep Hamilton and new teammate George Russell at bay.

The Coventry supporter, who is married to Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, has two months to prepare for the new season, which begins on March 20 in Bahrain.

Horner is well aware that if his No. 1 driver maintains his high-risk, high-reward approach on the track, Verstappen could face a one-race suspension.

Following his heartbreaking finish to the previous campaign, where he and his team believed the FIA ignored the rulebook to set up the showdown final lap, there have been suggestions Hamilton could retire from F1.

Mercedes, on the other hand, sent out a tweet with a photo of their superstar driver in his racing suit, captioned: “Adversity causes some to break; others to break records.”