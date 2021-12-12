Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner shares his luxury country mansion with Spice Girl Geri and three miniature donkeys.

Christian Horner, the CEO of RED BULL, is accustomed to living in the fast lane as a Formula One driver.

However, away from the race track, the team principal of the motorsport giants prefers a more quiet and slower existence.

In Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire, he and his wife, Spice Girl Geri, and their brood share TWO stunning country homes.

The former property, which has its own duck pond and is used for boating, is perhaps the most opulent and widely shared online.

The stables on their farm also house three miniature donkeys, horses, and goats.

Living on a farm, according to Horner, is the ideal way to get away from the stresses of the F1 circuit.

He described the sprawling country mansion as the “perfect home to relax in” in a 2019 interview with Luxury London.

“Restoring the farm has been my hobby – it’s how I’ve been able to forget about racing,” he added.

“The main house is complete, but the barns are in the process of being converted.”

We’re putting the finishing touches on an indoor pool right now.”

Geri’s Instagram feed is dominated by photos of her family in Oxfordshire.

Horner is Geri’s stepfather, and the couple has a four-year-old son, Montague.

Olivia, his other daughter from a previous relationship with ex-partner Beverley Allen, is eight years old.

Christian was seen riding a mini tractor alongside his son alongside his father’s John Deere.

He’s also seen standing with his vintage Aston Martin DB5, the car of choice for Sean Connery’s James Bond in Goldfinger.

Geri appears to enjoy her role as a stay-at-home mom, often posting photos of herself in the kitchen whipping up treats.

She’s a budding chef who’s demonstrated her baking prowess by making cakes with a Ginger Spice KitchenAid mixer that Christian custom-designed for her.

With four separate ovens to choose from in the kitchen’s AGA range, she has plenty of room for her other favorite pastime: baking bread.

You can bet that Christian, who also enjoys using the outdoor barbecue, and the kids are well fed in the Horner household thanks to Geri’s cake and bread production line.

Christian and Geri have a variety of reception rooms from which to entertain their guests.

The most popular one, however, appears to be the location of a £16,000 original Wurlitzer.

Geri celebrated her 45th birthday by uploading a video to YouTube in which she sang along to Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean while thanking Christian for the music, implying that it was a gift.

Another person is alive…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.