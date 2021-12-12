Christian Horner, the CEO of Red Bull, breaks down in tears as Max Verstappen wins the Formula One world championship on the final lap.

Christian Horner, Red Bull’s CEO, sobs as Max Verstappen wins the Formula One world championship on the final lap.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first Formula One World Championship in dramatic fashion, bringing Christian Horner to tears.

The 24-year-old Dutchman passed Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, denying the British legend a record-equaling eighth world championship.

Horner, the Red Bull Team Principal, was overcome with emotion after the race, as Verstappen’s victory left him teary-eyed.

Red Bull hasn’t had a driver win the World Championship since Sebastian Vettel in 2013.

“We needed a bit of luck and we got it,” Horner said over the team radio after the race to Verstappen.

“You are loved by us.”

“We f***ing f***ing f***ing f*** f***ing

“This is unbelievable guys!” Verstappen gleefully responded.

“Can we do this together for another 10-15 years?”

Verstappen and Hamilton were on equal points heading into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the former starting on pole.

Hamilton passed Verstappen on the first corner of the race and appeared to be on his way to victory, only for the latter to re-enter the race after a safety car was called on lap 54.

After Nicholas Latifi collided with the barriers, Verstappen pitted for new tyres and chased down Hamilton in the final lap after the safety car entered pit lane with one lap remaining.

Verstappen took advantage of his opportunity on turn five, passing Hamilton and streaking clear of his great rival in heartbreaking scenes for the Brit.

“It’s unbelievable,” Verstappen exclaimed in his post-race interview.

I gave it my all throughout the race and continued to fight until the final lap, when I was given the opportunity.

“It’s insane – finally, some good fortune for me.”

I adore my team and fans, and I hope we can continue to do this for another 10-15 years.”

“First and foremost, congratulations to Max and his team,” Hamilton said of Verstappen and his team.

“I believe we did an outstanding job this year.”

This year has been the most difficult of seasons for my team, everyone back at the factory.

“I’m so proud of them, and I’m honored to have been a part of their journey.”

“We gave it our all this last part of the season and never gave up.”

“At the end, we were yelling to let them race,” Horner said.

Making the pit stop and taking softs was a great strategy call, and it was up to Max to make it happen.

“Leaving the cars is unheard of…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.