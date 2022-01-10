Christian McCaffrey Gives an Open Account Of His Offseason Plans

Christian McCaffrey Makes an Open Statement About His Offseason Plans

Christian McCaffrey is one of the most gifted NFL players.

Unfortunately, over the last two years, fans haven’t had many opportunities to see that talent on the field.

McCaffrey has been hit by the injury bug far too many times recently.

As a result, the Carolina Panthers running back will make some changes this off-season.

McCaffrey told reporters on Monday that his off-season workout plan will be more “tempered.”

