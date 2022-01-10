Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumors Are Addressed By Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumors Are Addressed By The Carolina Panthers

Scott Fitterer, the Panthers’ general manager, has finally addressed the Christian McCaffrey speculation.

Fitterer isn’t interested in trading the star running back, but he would listen to a crazy offer from another GM.

Fitterer said, “As a general manager, I’ll take any call.”

“It doesn’t mean we’re going to shop you.”

You’d take a look at something crazy if someone called and offered it to you.

But I’m not willing to part with Christian McCaffrey.”

