Christian Rowe, a 19-year-old Premier League prospect who died in a car accident, has left Slough Town ‘devastated.’

Christian Rowe, a 19-year-old Premier League prospect, died in a car accident on Saturday, leaving Slough Town ‘devastated.’

Christian Rowe, a young defender for SLOUGH TOWN, died in a road traffic accident.

The team issued a statement announcing the news and paying tribute to the 19-year-old.

“It is with great sadness that we must inform you of Christian Rowe’s tragic death,” it said.

“This news has devastated and heartbroken everyone associated with Academy23, Slough Town FC, and Binfield FC.”

Both the club’s first team and U23 games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed.

“Christian was thought to be one of Slough Town’s brightest young prospects.

And he was a standout performer for the U23s this season, as well as being a member of the first-team squad.

“Our hearts go out to the parents, family, friends, and teammates.

At this incredibly difficult time, we ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy.”

Several non-league clubs have paid their respects, with tributes pouring in from the wider football community.

“Everyone at the club is shocked and saddened by the death of former Hawks player Christian Rowe,” Havant and Waterlooville wrote on Twitter.

“At this horrible and difficult time, our thoughts are with Christian’s friends and family.”

“Oxford City FC sends our best wishes to Christian Rowe’s family and friends, as well as everyone at Slough Town,” Oxford City said in a statement.

Rowe recently went on trial with Burnley, but he was not offered a contract.

