Christian Walton will be recalled from his Ipswich loan in order to sell the goalkeeper to a Championship club in the January transfer window.

Christian Walton will be recalled from his loan at Ipswich to be sold to a Championship club in the January transfer window.

Walton, who is on loan with the Tractor Boys for the season, is currently starring for them.

The Seagulls, on the other hand, have the option to terminate the agreement next month if they so desire.

The former England Under-21 international’s contract expires in the summer, so he is free to leave.

Brighton has one last chance to sell him in the January transfer window, and they will try to sell him to a Championship club if they can.

Walton has had successful loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic in recent years, so he will be in high demand.

The goalkeeper came up through the ranks at Brighton, but has only played six times for the Premier League club since 2013.

In a League Cup match against Tottenham in 2014, he made his debut at the age of 18 years old.

However, after years away from the club, he is now considered surplus to requirements.

Robert Sanchez, a Spanish international, has already made an impression for Brighton this season.

Since 2018, Jason Steele has proven to be a capable and experienced No2.

