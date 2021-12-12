Christian Walton will be recalled from his loan at Ipswich to be sold to a Championship club in the January transfer window.

Christian Walton will be recalled from his loan at Ipswich Town in order to sell the goalkeeper to a Championship club in the January transfer window.

Walton, 26, is a season-long loanee with the Tractor Boys.

The Seagulls, on the other hand, have the option of terminating the contract next month.

In the summer, the former England Under-21 international’s contract will expire, allowing him to leave for free.

Brighton has one last chance to sell him in the January transfer window, and they will try to sell him to a Championship club if they can.

Walton has had successful loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic in recent years, so he will be in high demand.

Although the goalkeeper came up through the ranks at Brighton, he has only appeared in six Premier League games for the club since 2013.

In a League Cup tie against Tottenham in 2014, he made his debut at the age of 18 years old.

However, after years away from the club, he is now considered surplus to requirements.

Robert Sanchez, a Spanish international, has already made an impression for Brighton this season.

Since 2018, Jason Steele has been a capable and experienced No2.

