‘Christmas miracles do happen,’ says footballer who was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack and was able to leave the hospital to see his family.

A BRITISH footballer who was left in a coma after an unprovoked attack in Australia will be able to see his family on Christmas Day after being released from hospital.

Danny Hodgson, a footballer for ECU Joondalup in Western Australia, was punched in the head at a train station in Perth.

After falling, the former Carlisle United player hit his head on the floor and suffered a brain bleed, putting him in a coma.

Doctors dubbed Hodgson “Ironman” and he spent weeks in intensive care before being transferred to a rehabilitation facility.

However, in a ‘Christmas miracle,’ the 26-year-old will be able to spend December 25 with his loved ones at home, according to his family.

The news was described as the “perfect gift” in an emotional family statement released on Christmas Eve.

“Today, Danny is preparing to leave hospital for a very short time with his beautiful [partner]Jess by his side to be a part of our family Christmas,” the message read.

“We owe a huge thank you to the medical and rehabilitation staff at Fiona Stanley Hospital for making this possible.”

“Danny’s home visit is the most perfect gift we could ask for, and it’s all the proof we need that Christmas miracles do happen,” says the family.

Nicola and Peter, Danny’s mother and father, have flown to Australia to spend the holidays with Danny and his partner Jess.

Earlier this month, a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to causing serious bodily harm.

Hodgson’s parents described the news at the time as bringing “a small amount of closure to a horrific chapter.”

“One act of violence led to thousands of acts of kindness,” they continued.

“Our family’s love has gotten us this far.”

Before moving to Perth at the age of 18, Hodgson played for League Two club Carlisle United.

In 2020, the gifted youngster won the WA National Premier League title with ECU Joondalup.

In the same season, he was also named Golden Boot winner as the competition’s top scorer.

Dean Henderson of Manchester United and ex-England goalkeeper Scott Carson both tweeted about the horrific attack.

Henderson made a £3,000 donation to the cause.