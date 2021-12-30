Cicinho has apologized to Sir Alex Ferguson for passing up a transfer to Manchester United in 2005 in order to join Real Madrid’s Galacticos.

Before Roberto Carlos’ intervention, the now retired Brazilian right-back revealed he was on the verge of signing for Manchester United in 2005.

Cicinho was persuaded to join Real Madrid at the eleventh hour by legendary left-back Carlos.

Cicinho, 41, joked about apologizing to Ferguson on Instagram, but admitted he couldn’t pass up the chance to join Madrid’s star-studded lineup.

“Today is the 16th anniversary of my introduction to @realmadrid,” he wrote.

“Sorry, Sir Alex Ferguson, but @officialrc3 (Roberto Carlos) called Cicinho in 2005, and I had to answer at the time.”

“He asked if I wanted to join the Galacticos and play with him.

“It was almost fine for me to go to Manchester United, but how could I refuse the chance to be friends with Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, (Zinedine) Zidane, (Luis) Figo, (David) Beckham, Robinho, Raul, Julio Baptista, (Iker) Casillas, Sergio Ramos, and others?”

Cicinho eventually chose Real Madrid over Manchester United, signing for a reported £3.5 million fee from Sao Paulo in Brazil.

Ferguson, on the other hand, had the last laugh, as Cicinho was shipped to Roma after only 18 months and 32 appearances for the club.

He won La Liga while playing alongside the legendary Galacticos, but he struggled to make an impact in a team full of legends.

Cicinho earned 15 caps for Brazil, but his promising career faded into mediocrity after a stop-start spell in Madrid.

He had loan spells with Villarreal and former club Sao Paulo while at Roma, before joining Turkish side Sivasspor and reuniting with old pal Carlos.

But the former defender must be pondering what might have been if he had signed a contract with Manchester United.

