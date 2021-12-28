CJ Stroud is open about his fourth-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting.

CJ Stroud is open about his fourth-place finish in the Heisman voting.

In his first year as the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes, CJ Stroud was incredible.

Despite his outstanding performance, he came in fourth place in the Heisman voting this year.

Stroud was asked about finishing fourth in the Heisman voting in 2021, which is coming up soon.

His retort was epic.

Stroud stated that he is extremely motivated heading into the season’s final game in 2021.

That’s because he’s frustrated that he came in fourth in the polls behind Bryce Young, Aidan Hutchinson, and Kenny Pickett.

“At the end of the day, I wasn’t happy with the results at all,” Stroud said.

“I’m ecstatic for Bryce and the other competitors, but I don’t think I’m the type of competitor who can be satisfied with fourth place.”

“It’s just adding to the fire.”

I appreciate everyone who spent the entire weekend asking me strange questions and being negative towards me.

All of that is something I recall.”

