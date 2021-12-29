CJ Stroud’s Honest Admission Is Reacted To By The College Football World

In the early 2000s, high school recruits from California would not consider attending programs outside of the state.

Many of them aspired to play for USC or even UCLA. However, both the Trojans and the Bruins have struggled to keep elite recruits in recent years.

CJ Stroud, the Ohio State quarterback and a California native, explained why he chose to leave the state.

The message was harsh for both USC and UCLA to hear.

He said, “You go to USC and UCLA games, and it’s just kind of boring.”

“Without everyone.

They’re just passing through on their way to somewhere else.

When you go to out-of-state schools, their fans are almost fanatical.”

Of course, the fan response was immediate.

Fans flocked to social media to back up Stroud’s assertion.

One fan called the game “an indictment of Pac-12 football in Los Angeles.”

An indictment of Pac-12 football in Los Angeles. https://t.co/0ssl6dYnIv — WAZZUWATCH (@WazzuWatch) December 29, 2021