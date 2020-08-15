Clarence Seedorf, 44, shows off absolutely ripped beach body as AC Milan legend enjoys summer break

CLARENCE SEEDORF has wowed fans by showing off his ripped torso after working out.

The 44-year-old looked in incredible shape as he exercised by the sea.

And the AC Milan legend proudly showed off the result of his hard work to his million Instagram followers.

He captioned his shirtless snaps: “Tough but fun work out in deep sand. I felt this one 😉😅. What work out are you doing today? #Fitness #BeachRun #Training”.

And his fans were suitably amazed, with one writing: “Could still be playing. 👏👏👏”.

Another added: “Best of the best mister clarence 💥💥💥 #forzamilan🔴⚫”.

An excited Brazilian fan wrote: “You are in great shape! Come back to Botafogo and play together with Honda and Kalou! 🔥🔥🔥”.

While another admirer gushed: “You the man Clarence 🤜🏽”.

The Dutchman has enjoyed an eclectic managerial career since hanging up his boots in 2014.

After a brief spell managing his beloved AC Milan, he took the reigns of Chinese side Shenzhen in 2016 – but struggled with the second-tier side before being replaced by Sven Goran-Eriksson five months later.

He then had a similarly brief spell with Deportivo La Coruna in 2018, before taking charge of the Cameroon national team until July 2019.

Seedorf has not been the only out-of-work football star to be busily keeping in shape this summer, with Joe Hart having bulked up.

The former England star recently showed off his new, shredded physique as he searches for a new club following his Burnley release.