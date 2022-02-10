Claressa Shields admits that boxers’ egos prevent them from following her into MMA and risking their careers.

Claressa Shields admits that ‘egos’ prevent boxers from following her to MMA and risking their careers.

CLARESSA SHIELDS admitted that ‘egos’ are to blame for boxers’ refusal to follow her to MMA and risk their careers.

Shields, who is only 26 years old, is one of the most decorated fighters in history and claims to be the ‘Greatest Woman of All Time.’

With two Olympic gold medals, belts in three divisions, and the distinction of being boxing’s first undisputed two-weight champion, she has a strong case to make.

Shields, on the other hand, made her MMA debut last year with the Professional Fighters League, adding to her already illustrious resume.

She is still the only boxing champion who fights in both combat codes, but she does not expect many others to follow suit.

“Ego, men have a lot of egos, a lot of boxers have egos,” Shields told SunSport.

“They want to be the best at what they do, and they don’t want to do anything that is uncomfortable or unusual.”

“I don’t think we’ll ever see a man win a world title in boxing and then try to win a world title in mixed martial arts, whether it’s the PFL or the UFC or whatever.”

“I don’t believe it will ever happen, and if it does, Terence Crawford is the only boxer who could do it because he has a wrestling background and is a great boxer.”

Shields won her first MMA fight in June, defeating Brittney Elkin in the third and final round.

In October, however, the American was defeated for only the second time in her life, losing on points to Abigail Montes.

Shields was last defeated as an amateur boxer in the 2012 world championships against Savannah Marshall of the United Kingdom.

However, she is set to seek vengeance in a superfight with Marshall, 30, later this year.

Her return to MMA is now scheduled for 2023, when she will compete in the PFL’s winner-take-all (dollar)1 million season, which will feature quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals.

Only Holly Holm, Shields’ MMA training partner, has won world titles in both MMA and boxing, at the age of 40.

But, if she can repeat that success after her already-unprecedented boxing career, she will be among the top fighters in the world.

The fact that I’m willing to risk my reputation, my record, and everything else in order to win the PFL world championship demonstrates my character.

“Overall, in terms of combat sports, I should be up there in the top two, for sure,” Shields said.

“It’s unprecedented; it’s never been done before, and people expect extraordinary things.”

“And the fact that I’m willing to risk my reputation, my record, and everything to accomplish the…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.