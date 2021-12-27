Claressa Shields’ ‘boxing bucket’ includes Irish star Katie Taylor as well as men Jake Paul and Keith Thurman.

With his five-man wish list of opponents, YouTube star and unbeaten 5-0 boxer Paul raised eyebrows.

On his list, he included Floyd Mayweather, 44, Canelo Alvarez, 31, Conor McGregor, 33, Tyson Fury, 33, and UFC President Dana White, 52.

Shields’ included Paul, 24, as well as Ema Kozin, 23, Savannah Marshall, 30, Thurman, 33, and Taylor, 35.

Marshall is the only person who has ever defeated the 26-year-old American in a professional or amateur bout.

And with a mega-fight against Brit Marshall next year, Shields plans to avenge her loss in the unpaid ranks.

In contrast, Taylor is the current unified lightweight champion, three divisions above Shields.

Calling out social media sensation Paul and former welterweight champion Thurman is even more bizarre.

Shields, on the other hand, has a history with Paul, and has even offered him a (dollar)100,000 winner-take-all sparring session.

In 2019, the undefeated female boxer claimed she could defeat Thurman and Shawn Porter, both 34.

“I spar with men,” Shields said to TMZ Sports.

I mean, I’m a man-dropper.

I always break men’s noses and beat them up.

“If I had to pick one, I believe I could beat — I believe I could beat up Keith Thurman.”

I truly believe in it.

“Even though they say ‘Oh, he beat Shawn Porter,’ I believe I could beat up Keith Thurman.”

“I believe I can beat Shawn Porter both skillfully and physically.”

I believe they are stronger than me, but their boxing skills are not comparable to mine.”