Clark Gillies, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and a former member of the New York Islanders, has died at the age of 67.

Clark Gillies, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and a former New York Islander, has died at the age of 67.

Clark Gillies, a former member of the New York Islanders and a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, died at the age of 67.

On Friday, January 21, 2022, the New York Islanders announced Gillies’ death.

“The entire Islanders community is devastated by the loss of Clark Gillies,” said Lou Lamoriello, the team’s president and general manager.

“He embodied everything a New York Islander stands for.”

His willingness to go to any length to win was evidence of the pride he felt while wearing the Islanders sweater on the ice.

“Off the ice, he was just as big a presence, always giving back to the community.”

Because of the sacrifices he and the members of those dynasty teams made for the franchise, the New York Islanders have four Stanley Cups.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Gillies family on behalf of the entire organization.”

Gillies, who was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada, was a member of the Islanders from 1974 to 1985.

He appeared in 872 games, scoring 304 goals and assisting on 359 assists for a total of 663 points.

According to the Islanders’ website, the NHL Hall of Famer appeared in 159 playoff games for the team, scoring 47 goals and 46 assists for 93 points.

From 1980 to 1983, Gillies was a member of a group of 17 Islanders players who won four Stanley Cups in a row.

More to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.