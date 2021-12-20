Claudia Gadelha, a former UFC fighter, shares three tips for having anal sex that will astound MMA fans.

Claudia Gadelha, a former UFC fighter, has stunned her fans by revealing three tips for having anal sex.

The 33-year-old, who fought for the UFC strawweight world title in 2016, posted a lengthy video on social media about how to improve in the bedroom.

“I have three tips to give you so you can better penetrate girls,” she said.

“First and foremost, make her feel good, make her feel like a queen, make her feel like a badass, because that will help her relax, and treat her well.”

“Second, bring in a toy or a vibrator; it’ll help her.”

“If she isn’t relaxed and doesn’t know how to breathe, she will be in pain.”

“So a vibrator with a lot of stimulation on the clitoris can help her relax.”

“A lot of lube,” she added, explaining her third and final tip.

She needs to drink more water, and lube will help her a lot.

the third

On Instagram, Gadelha has almost a million followers.

“Try these three tips from a girl who knows that every girl can feel pleasure and have a lot of orgasms through the ass,” she says.

“Give it a shot and let me know how you get on.”

“Claudia such a good girl!!” one fan said in response to the video.

“I have a lot of respect for you.

Out here saving lives… well, maybe not saving lives, but definitely assisting lives.”

“Well…,” one person added.

Claudia Gadelha’s use of the words clitoris and p***y surprised me.

But now I’ve got it.”

“Not every hero wears capes,” a third joked.

Since losing to Yan Xiaonan in November of last year, Gadelha has not fought in the octagon.

She has an MMA record of 18 wins and five losses in her professional career, but she has never won a world title.

She had only one title shot, which she lost by unanimous decision to Joanna Jedrzejczyk five years ago.