Claudio Ranieri interview cuts to his WIFE leaving Cates, Neville and Redknapp in hysterics

Claudio Ranieri caught everyone by surprise back in 2016 when he guided his unfancied Leicester City team to Premier League glory against huge odds.

And the former Foxes boss was at it again on Thursday, albeit under slightly different circumstances.

The 68-year-old was being interviewed from his home on Sky Sports as part of the Football Show which was being hosted by Kelly Cates, Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp.

But as he was reflecting on the stunning championship success at the King Power Stadium, footage of the Italian speaking suddenly cut to his wife Rosanna appearing to sit in another room.

She does not seem to be aware of the camera facing her as she looks ahead into the screen.

Presenter Kelly Cates then says: ‘Claudio, I’ll be honest, that doesn’t look very much like you. We’ve been joined by, I think that might be, Senora Ranieri who is trying to help Claudio get on to the internet.’

After a few seconds showing Ranieri’s wife, Sky cut back to their footage of Cates, Neville and Redknapp.

With a link to Claudio seemingly lost, the trio could barely contain their laughter.

Although Kelly couldn’t help a snigger she managed to steer the conversation back on course by asking Neville and Redknapp about how they feel he influenced Leicester’s 2015-16 campaign.

However she was met with silence, with laughter soon breaking out again following another miscommunication as the former Premier League stars admitted they thought she was asking Mrs Ranieri the question.

Claudio and his wife Rosanna have a daughter named Claudia, who along with Italian actor Alessandro Roja have given the former Chelsea and Leicester boss a grandson, Orlando.

Ranieri and his wife share a passion for art and antiques and she launched a dealership in Rome back in 2000.