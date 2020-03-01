Clear victory – 1. FC Köln exacerbates the Schalke 04 crisis

FC Schalke 04 can no longer win in the league. The last luckless and winless royal blues had nothing to report in Cologne either. The FC, on the other hand, celebrated a safe victory.

FC Schalke 04 has suffered their second defeat in a row in the Bundesliga and has been waiting for a win for six games. The team of coach David Wagner lost 0: 3 (0: 2) to 1. FC Köln on Saturday evening. Sebastiaan Bornauw (9th), Jhon Cordoba (40th) and Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nübel (75th) scored with an own goal after a mistake for the hosts, who climbed to tenth place.

Also disgraceful posters in Cologne

Because fans of Cologne, like in Dortmund and Hoffenheim, held up vile posters on Saturday, the second half had to be kicked off with a delay. The Cologne team around captain Jonas Hector, trainer Markus Gisdol and manager Horst Heldt rushed to the fan curve to calm the action. After a short time, the fans rolled up their banners.

The poster was apparently directed against patron Dietmar Hopp from TSG Hoffenheim, the German Football League (DFL) and the German Football Association (DFB). The DFB sports court recently excluded Borussia Dortmund fans from two games at TSG Hoffenheim due to insults against Hopp. Now other ultra groups apparently showed solidarity with the BVB supporters.

Bayern Munich fans had previously caused a scandal in the 6-0 victory at TSG Hoffenheim with a vile poster against Hopp. Last week, supporters of Borussia Mönchengladbach hosted a similar Hetz campaign.

Wagner explains misery with injury concerns

Schalke coach David Wagner, however, had to justify his team’s bad condition after the final whistle – and had an explanation ready. “The difficulties we are experiencing cannot be dismissed out of hand. We have major injury concerns, it won’t go away from the team. That explains why it doesn’t work,” said Schalke coach David Wagner after the clear bankruptcy in an interview with the pay TV channel “Sky”.

Schalke have to do without their captain Omar Mascarell by the end of the season. Center-back Ozan Kabak, who had to be replaced with an injury to Cologne after half an hour due to a back injury and is currently in hospital, will also be out indefinitely.

Despite the defeat, Schalke remains sixth for the time being, but can still be overtaken by VfL Wolfsburg, who plays at Union Berlin, on Sunday. The previous week Schalke had lost 5-0 to RB Leipzig in their own stadium.