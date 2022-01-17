Clemson accepts a transfer from a former 5-star quarterback.

Clemson is gaining a former five-star quarterback.

Hunter Johnson, a Northwestern quarterback transfer, is returning to his alma mater after a five-year absence.

According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong on Monday, Johnson will transfer to Clemson.

The former five-star recruit attended Clemson for his freshman year before transferring to Northwestern.

Johnson appeared in 11 games over the next three seasons after sitting out the 2018 season as a redshirt.

In 2021, he was named team captain and threw for 856 yards, five touchdowns, and eight interceptions during his time with the Wildcats.

Johnson told Wiltfong that he contacted Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney to see if any grad assistant positions were available.

Swinney then asked Johnson if he had an extra year of eligibility and if he wanted to use it with the Tigers.

Johnson backed up Kelly Bryant and Zerrick Cooper during his lone season at Clemson in 2017.

He played in seven games, throwing for 234 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception on 21-of-27 passing for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnson will now be part of a quarterback group that includes incumbent starter DJ Uiagalelei, five-star incoming freshman Cade Klubnik, and walk-on Hunter Helms, who has seen limited action the previous two seasons.

