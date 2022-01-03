Clemson assistant coach departs for Oklahoma, according to reports.

Another Clemson player is on his way out the door.

Todd Bates is leaving the Tigers for a promotion on the OU staff, according to Larry Williams of Rivals.com. He’ll be following longtime coordinator Brent Venables to Norman, Oklahoma.

“Exciting news,” Williams wrote on Twitter.

Todd Bates, the defensive tackles coach at Clemson, will be the co-defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State.

Report: Clemson Assistant Coach Leaving For Oklahoma

Big news: Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates is going to Oklahoma to be co-defensive coordinator. More coming shortly at https://t.co/pU2IPrM4aR — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) January 3, 2022