Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers Have Agreed To Trade Caris LeVert
The NBA trade deadline is less than a week away, so there’s another deal in the works.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Ricky Rubio, as well as a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick and two second-round picks, will be returned to the Cavs.
