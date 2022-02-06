Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers Have Agreed To Trade Caris LeVert

The NBA trade deadline is less than a week away, so there’s another deal in the works.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ricky Rubio, as well as a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick and two second-round picks, will be returned to the Cavs.

