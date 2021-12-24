Cleveland’s quarterback situation is a “worst-case scenario,” according to an ESPN analyst.

The Browns’ quarterback situation does not sit well with ESPN’s Ryan Clark.

On Friday’s episode of Get Up, Clark discussed whether Mayfield can prove to himself that he is worth all of the money in the final three games.

Let’s just say he’s a skeptic.

“No, Baker Mayfield has made it clear who he is, and that will not change in the final three weeks of the season,” Clark stated.

“He won’t become a top-tier quarterback overnight.”

He’ll never be a top ten quarterback.

When you look at all of the starters in the league, Mayfield is probably in the 13th, 14th, or 15th spot, and that’s when he’s healthy.”

