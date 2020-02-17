Clip resurfaces of Guardiola insisting Manchester City ‘will NOT be banned’ from Champions League

A clip has resurfaced from last season of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisting that his club wouldn’t be banned from the Champions League.

On Friday, City were banned from Europe’s elite club competition for the next two seasons after being found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

However, speaking in December 2018, Guardiola was confident that City wouldn’t be punished.

‘We will not be banned,’ he said.

‘That’s what I think because I trust in my chairman, with my CEO, what they have explained to me. I trust in them. If it happens, because UEFA decide that, we will accept it and move forward.’

UEFA’s decision to ban City is subject to appeal, with the club having also been fined £25million.

City were found guilty by UEFA of having falsely inflated their sponsorship revenues.

If the ban is upheld it will raise further questions regarding Guardiola’s future at the club.

Although he previously enjoyed success in the Champions League as manager of Barcelona in 2009 and 2011, Guardiola has yet to win the competition since taking charge of City.

Guardiola’s contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to run until the summer of 2021.