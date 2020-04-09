Club América: Suzy Cortez without clothes in the Azteca, the burning promise for the Eagles

The faithful follower of Club América, Suzy Cortez, Brazilian model who loves Mexico and The Eagles, has made an ardent promise to motivate Club Azulcrema to become champion of the Liga MX.

Suzy, an Americanist since 2016, is a huge fan of William Ochoa and in addition to tattooing his face in case the Eagles lift the title, he promised to pose without clothes at the Azteca Stadium.

“In case America is champion, I promise to do a nude photo shoot with the body painted in the team’s colors in front of the Azteca Stadium.” He said in an interview for the portal VIP ball.

Suzy Cortez also told how it was that she became an Americanist.

“When I went to Mexico for the first time in 2016, I won ‘Miss Bum Bum Brasil 2015’, I met many American fans near the hotel I stayed in. It was the day of the game and they treated me with such affection that I decided to meet the team Today I am a fanatic who loves America. It is the largest Mexican club. ” The Brazilian model counted.

Suzy Cortez broke the nets a few days ago when posing alone with the Club América Jersey with the name of Guillermo Ochoa on the back.