Clubs sound the alarm

Managers worried about finances, hope for resumption of Super League championship

Markus Stalderet Valentin Schnorhk

Soccer ” Stopped for more than a month, Swiss football leaves the clubs in anticipation. The consequences could be major, without state support or rapid recovery. “One thing is certain: without the help of the Confederation, FC Sion will not survive.” In its communication, the Valais club makes no mysteries. He does not see how, in the long term, he could get out of it. “The financial returns are almost zero and the charges are still as high. We had no choice but to put the entire staff on short-time work, “it is said on the side of the Octodure Gate.

Like other Super League clubs, the people of Sédunois operate in slow motion, in all sectors. Without matches to play, the smooth running of the club is put on hold. Especially since President Christian Constantin speculates on a stop of the championship. And the consequences would be “dramatic without public aid”.

Fragile bases

The message is launched. It is also a reminder that the Swiss football economy rests on fragile foundations. The reality is the same across the country. When questioned by Keystone-ATS, most clubs deliver the same observation. “If the championship were to be stopped, it would mean really significant economic and financial losses,” says Michele Campana. The FC Lugano general manager does not want to “get into numbers, but it would be a big blow to overcome and it would entail resizing the budgets of many teams. Without noticeable help from the state, there is a risk for everyone. “

The authorization of partial unemployment has already allowed certain structures to breathe somewhat. As for the envelope of 50 million francs granted to professional sport for interest-free loans, it must be intended for clubs which can demonstrate that their insolvency is linked to the epidemic of coronavirus, communicated the Federal Office of Sport ( OFSPO). A remedy that more than half of the Super League clubs think of. Only the top three in the ranking, St. Gallen, Young Boys and Basel, exclude this idea for the moment. “Since we have had a lot of sporting and economic success in recent years, we have no liquidity problems at the moment,” said the Young Boys side.

Interest-free loan

Not everyone is so lucky. In its Friday edition, the NZZ claimed that Sion and Neuchâtel Xamax were already working on the possibility of applying for an interest-free loan. They are not the only ones. FC Zurich also confirms this, by the voice of its president Ancillo Canepa: “We have planned to do it, but the bureaucratic obstacles are important and take a certain time to be overcome.” In Thun, however, a loan request was made to the bank, said Markus Lüthi. The Irish president believes that his club can hold out like this until the summer. Then there’s uncertainty. It must be said that only a rapid exit from the crisis could be such as to reassure Swiss clubs. If Christian Constantin does not imagine that the current season can resume, his alter ego are more optimistic. And pragmatic, like Michele Campana: “We absolutely want the championship to come to an end, because we live on that. Thus, sponsors and televisions cannot claim reimbursement. ”

While Ticino is the Swiss epicenter of the pandemic, the Director General of Lugano sees a recovery between mid and late June as the best possible scenario, and will end at the end of August. Before resuming the following season in mid-September. Other clubs are hoping for a faster return, while some prefer not to take a stand, in particular not to put pressure on the decision makers. However, the possibility of playing behind closed doors is being considered here and there. The lack begins to emerge in the Super League. But remaining dignified, like Sion and its president: “Public health comes first, football is in the background.” Sign that the period is nothing normal. ats