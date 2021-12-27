Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, is out of the game due to an apparent injury.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, has left the game with an apparent injury.

The Kansas City Chiefs are destroying the Pittsburgh Steelers today, and are on their way to winning their 11th game of the season and clinching another AFC West title.

Today, however, isn’t all sunshine and rainbows at Arrowhead Stadium.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs’ starting running back, went out with an injury early in the third quarter.

Edwards-Helaire was forced to leave the game due to a collarbone injury.

Given how serious collarbone injuries are, there’s reason to be concerned.

Though the severity of the injury is unknown, a potential fracture in the collarbone or clavicle may be severe enough to necessitate surgery.

With the playoffs only a month away, any time Edwards-Helaire misses could be costly to the Chiefs.

He’s already missed five games this season and eight in his career.

