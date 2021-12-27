Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs running back, has a new injury update.
The Kansas City Chiefs thrashed the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-10 on Sunday afternoon.
Unfortunately, the victory could have come at a price.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the Steelers’ running back, was hit hard by a Steelers defender and landed on his shoulder during the game.
He was initially listed as questionable after leaving the game, but he was eventually forced out due to a collarbone injury.
On Sunday night, the Chiefs, thankfully, received some good news.
Edwards-Helaire’s X-rays were negative, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
“X-rays on (hashtag)Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s collarbone were negative.
Tomorrow, he’ll have an MRI to see how serious it is,” Rapoport said.
