Coach Aaron Rodgers Gives A Positive Update On WR Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers’ head coach gives a positive update on wide receiver Randall Cobb.

The Green Bay Packers are continuing to recover in preparation for their divisional round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Matt LaFleur, the head coach, expressed optimism about Randall Cobb’s availability for Saturday night’s game on Wednesday.

He expects the wideout to play, he told reporters.

“Matt LaFleur on Randall Cobb: ‘I would anticipate him playing in this game,'” according to Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman.

Packers Coach Offers Promising Update On WR Randall Cobb

