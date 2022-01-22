Coach and trainer of Nick Kyrgios’ men’s doubles opponents challenged him to a FIGHT in the Australian Open locker room.

Nick Kyrgios was challenged to a fight in the locker room of the Australian Open by the coach and trainer of his men’s doubles opponents.

On Friday evening, Australians Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis beat world No. 1 Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 7-6 6-3 in the second round of the men’s doubles competition.

Following the match, Kyrgios claims that things got heated backstage, with the defeated Croatians’ coach becoming enraged.

“Just letting you know that after yesterday’s (Friday’s) chop fest in doubles, my opponents coach and trainer proceeded to threaten to fight in the players gym,” Kyrgios, 26, said on Twitter, laughing off the incident.

“Tennis is a very gentle sport.”

“It’s all because I moved and swung a tennis ball at them.”

After incidents of non-Aussies being targeted for abuse and catcalls, Split star Pavic, 28, called on crowds at the Oz Open to be more respectful.

“They’re pretty loud,” he said.

Obviously, they support the Australian team.

It wouldn’t hurt if they showed some respect to all of their opponents, as well as the other players.

“We saw how it was with Daniil Medvedev.”

That’s how they’ve arrived.

“It’s something we’re used to.”

But, as I previously stated, it wouldn’t hurt them if they showed some respect.”

“It all went very fast, very loud,” Mektic added.

That’s all there is to it. They’re a difficult team to beat here.”

In the third round, Kyrgios and Kokkinakis will face Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador and Ariel Behar of Uruguay.