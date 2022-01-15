Coach John Wooden, a Hall of Famer in College Basketball, has passed away.

A Legendary College Basketball Coach Has Passed Away

After passing away this weekend, the sporting world is mourning the loss of a legendary figure from the sport of college basketball.

According to a statement from Kentucky head coach John Calipari, Joe Hall, a member of the College Basketball Hall of Fame, passed away this week.

Hall had passed away at the age of 93.

In a statement, Calipari said, “Coach Joe B Hall – my friend, my mentor, and an icon in our state and profession – passed away this morning.”

“Joe B Hall took over a program and continued Kentucky basketball’s winning tradition and legacy.”

“With his hard work, ingenuity, and excellent basketball coaching, Coach Hall made it the job it is today.”

Coach Hall always greeted me with a smile, even when I visited him two days ago to shake his hand.

He listened intently and squeezed my hand tightly as I prayed for him.”

